Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,500 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

