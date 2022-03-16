Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,323,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05, a PEG ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

