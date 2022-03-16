Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $364,000 in Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Separately, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.68 per share, with a total value of 100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $645,950 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

DOUG opened at 6.76 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 7.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

