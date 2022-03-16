Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 922,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 58.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,386,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 513,969 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

CNX Resources Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.