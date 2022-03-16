LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,157,000 after purchasing an additional 127,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LTC Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

