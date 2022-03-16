LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 99.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $4,090,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 124,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,429,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

