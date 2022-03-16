Luke M. Beshar Acquires 10,000 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TARA opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on TARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.
