Luke M. Beshar Acquires 10,000 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TARA opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.