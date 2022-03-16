Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.97.

LUN stock opened at C$11.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.53. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

