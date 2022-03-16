Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,608. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $110.93 and a 1 year high of $157.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.32.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.
