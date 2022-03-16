Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 25,617 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 13.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $27,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.