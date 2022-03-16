Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Update

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 977,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,912. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

