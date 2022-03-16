Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MGA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. 2,227,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after buying an additional 90,461 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

