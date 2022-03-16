Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 81,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

