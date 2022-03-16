Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.93).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

EMG stock opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.78) on Friday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.15). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,695.71).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

