ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.

ManTech International stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.26. 339,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth about $920,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ManTech International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ManTech International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

