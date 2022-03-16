ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.
ManTech International stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.26. 339,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth about $920,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ManTech International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ManTech International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
