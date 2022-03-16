Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

