Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MRIN stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

