Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.06

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 2338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

