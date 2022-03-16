Matthew J. Missad Sells 10,000 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $843,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

