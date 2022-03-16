Matthew J. Missad Sells 10,000 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $843,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ UFPI opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $94.80.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
