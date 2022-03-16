Matthew Key Buys 3,140 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($64,555.79).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,591.50 ($20.70) on Wednesday. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,839.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,848.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71.

BRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.10) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.43).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

