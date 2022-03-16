Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,021 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 281,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 738,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 112,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 132,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 110,823 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. 9,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.89) to GBX 1,442 ($18.75) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

