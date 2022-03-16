Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

LOW stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,843. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.31 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

