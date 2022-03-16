Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,978,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.