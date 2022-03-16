Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

SAFM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.62. 841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.44 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

