McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$1.06. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 46,591 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.11.
About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.