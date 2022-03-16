McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Decreased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.16 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.17. The firm has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.