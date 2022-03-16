MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.24.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
