MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

