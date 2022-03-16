Megan Clarken Sells 2,339 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.