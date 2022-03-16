Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGGT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.40) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.75) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.04).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 760 ($9.88) on Monday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 392.40 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.00). The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 190.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 746.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 752.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.82), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,367.04). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($657,809.31). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 887 shares of company stock valued at $389,955.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

