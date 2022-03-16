Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MPNGF opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. Meituan has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Meituan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

