Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MPNGF opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. Meituan has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $43.72.
Meituan Company Profile
