Melanie Allibon Acquires 200,000 Shares of Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Rating) insider Melanie Allibon acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$38,000.00 ($27,338.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Boom Logistics Company Profile

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

