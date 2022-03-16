MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFV. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

NYSE MFV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. 5,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.