Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of MFGP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 802,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,453. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

