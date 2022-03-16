Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,478,698 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.16.

About Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology.

