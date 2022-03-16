Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 2nd quarter worth $816,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Midwest stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 28,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504. Midwest has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDWT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Midwest from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

