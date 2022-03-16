MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) Short Interest Update

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 492,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -468.72%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.