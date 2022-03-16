Mincon Group plc (MCON) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MCON opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The company has a market cap of £216.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. Mincon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.56).
