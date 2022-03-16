Mincon Group plc (MCON) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MCON opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The company has a market cap of £216.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. Mincon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.56).

Get Mincon Group alerts:

About Mincon Group (Get Rating)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.