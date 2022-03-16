MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 526,825 shares.The stock last traded at $6.81 and had previously closed at $7.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

