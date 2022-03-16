Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOA) Short Interest Up 24.0% in February

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ MEOA opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,639,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,065,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,483,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

