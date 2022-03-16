Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,233 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 197,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tellurian by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 287,426 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

