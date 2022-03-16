Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

