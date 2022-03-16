Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 69,343 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 38,136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.77. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

