Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.56. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.86 and a quick ratio of 13.62.

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,651,587 shares in the company, valued at C$964,857.13. Also, Director John Tognetti purchased 400,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,923,617 shares in the company, valued at C$3,969,446.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,500 shares of company stock valued at $302,179.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.