Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE MIR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. 1,321,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.
