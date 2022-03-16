Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MIR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. 1,321,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

