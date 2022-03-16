Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Aramark by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,556,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,447,000 after purchasing an additional 228,524 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Aramark by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Aramark by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $41.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

