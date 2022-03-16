Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,369,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 263,235 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,321. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

