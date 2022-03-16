Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $415,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. 3,217,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 37.73%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

