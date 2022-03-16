Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 3,488,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,368. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.
Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
