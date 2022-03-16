Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 3,488,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,368. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

