Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $248.52. 1,181,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,515. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

