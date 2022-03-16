Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.83. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 13,310 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.84.
About Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)
